N.B. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death

A New Brunswick man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide in the community earlier this year.
According to a news release, RCMP responded to a disturbance at a home on Algonquin Road in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on June 2. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was already gone, and they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was later identified as Joshua Ian Robichaud, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A 27-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.
According to RCMP, Dylan Dedam appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder.
He is currently in custody and scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8, 2023.
