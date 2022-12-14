Menu

Crime

N.B. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death

By Fawzi Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 3:06 pm
A New Brunswick man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide in the community earlier this year.

According to a news release, RCMP responded to a disturbance at a home on Algonquin Road in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on June 2. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was already gone, and they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was later identified as Joshua Ian Robichaud, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to RCMP, Dylan Dedam appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder.

He is currently in custody and scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8, 2023.

