Winnipeg driver in custody, police say, after chaotic Tuesday night chase

A man is in custody facing a number of impaired driving-related charges after leading police on a pursuit through a number of Winnipeg neighbourhoods Tuesday night.

Police said they received a number of tips about an erratic driver in the southwestern part of the city, when they spotted the vehicle on Osborne Street at McMillian Avenue. When they tried a traffic stop, the driver took off and refused to stop for officers.

The car was later spotted running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic, police said, and even using “stop sticks” to deflate its tires didn’t succeed until just before 11:15 p.m., when it came to a stop on Des Meurons Street with two flat tires.

The driver, 25, was charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and four counts of breaking release conditions.

