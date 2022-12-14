Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto city council debates housing plan that would add density to neighbourhoods

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Tory presents sweeping new Toronto Housing Plan'
Tory presents sweeping new Toronto Housing Plan
WATCH ABOVE: Tory presents sweeping new Toronto Housing Plan. Matthew Bingley reports.

Toronto city council is debating a sweeping housing plan today that aims to address the affordability crisis by significantly transforming zoning bylaws.

Toronto Mayor John Tory’s proposal, called the “2023 Housing Action Plan,” would allow multiplexes to be built in neighbourhoods that are currently restricted to single-family homes.

It would also legalize rooming houses across the city instead of only in some parts.

The plan intends to help the city exceed or meet the target it was recently given by the province to build 285,000 homes over the next 10 years.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Metrolinx has sold 8 land parcels since March 2021, none went to affordable housing

Tory says many of the immigrants Canada is welcoming in the next few years will settle in Toronto and it is the city’s responsibility to make sure it has housing available for them.

Story continues below advertisement

If approved by council, city staff will have until March to bring a report to the executive committee outlining how the homes will be built.

HousingToronto City Counciltoronto city hallToronto HousingZoning Bylaws2023 Housing Action Planmultiplexestoronto housingmarket
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers