Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fourth teen charged in fatal stabbing at downtown Winnipeg library

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Millennium Library remains closed as police investigate a stabbing'
Winnipeg’s Millennium Library remains closed as police investigate a stabbing
Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library on Sunday afternoon, and there are questions about the safety of the area after the tragic killing. Teagan Rasche reports.

Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teen in a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library.

Tyree Cayer, 28, was stabbed and killed in what police say was a verbal dispute that escalated into an assault at the downtown Winnipeg library Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Youths arrested in fatal downtown library stabbing, Winnipeg police say

Police have previously said officers found Cayer with serious injuries around 4:40 p.m., and despite emergency medical care, he died in hospital.

Three teenage boys have already been arrested and remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing'
Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

A 14-year-old has previously been charged with second-degree murder, while two others, 15 and 16, have each previously been charged with manslaughter.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday police announced another 14-year-old boy has now been charged with manslaughter.

Read more: Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

The latest suspect remains in police custody.

Police say no further arrests are expected.

Click to play video: '‘I am aware the investigators are looking into additional arrests’: Winnipeg police'
‘I am aware the investigators are looking into additional arrests’: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicidefatal stabbingWinnipeg stabbingmillennium librarydowntown crimeTeen CrimeLibrary StabbingTyree Cayer
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers