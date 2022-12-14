Fourth teen charged in fatal stabbing at downtown Winnipeg library

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teen in a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library.

Tyree Cayer, 28, was stabbed and killed in what police say was a verbal dispute that escalated into an assault at the downtown Winnipeg library Sunday afternoon.

Police have previously said officers found Cayer with serious injuries around 4:40 p.m., and despite emergency medical care, he died in hospital.

Three teenage boys have already been arrested and remain in custody.

Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

A 14-year-old has previously been charged with second-degree murder, while two others, 15 and 16, have each previously been charged with manslaughter.

On Wednesday police announced another 14-year-old boy has now been charged with manslaughter.

The latest suspect remains in police custody.

Police say no further arrests are expected.