Canada

New N.S. top Mountie says public wants to keep force despite mass shooting response

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner discusses audio recordings, says firearms one of many topics'
RCMP commissioner discusses audio recordings, says firearms one of many topics
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified before the House of Commons public safety committee on Monday to respond to questions over recently released audio recordings of a conversation she had with her subordinates. She said the recording content was not only about the types of weapons used and dealt with various topics, but also rebuked questions about whether the federal government had requested she make the types of weapons used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting publicly available – Oct 31, 2022

The RCMP’s new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.

Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley said in an interview today that while it’s possible a public inquiry may recommend the province examine alternative policing models, he is confident Nova Scotians “still want the RCMP as their provincial police.”

He said in an interview it will be his job in the coming years to rebuild relationships with the public, municipal governments and other police forces.

The public inquiry into the mass shooting has heard of many problems with the RCMP response, including a failure to issue emergency alerts, staff shortages limiting the number of officers available and a lack of basic gear to help officers keep track of one another in the dark.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Blair rebukes allegations of interference in N.S. shooting probe'
Blair rebukes allegations of interference in N.S. shooting probe

Twenty-two people, including a pregnant woman, were killed by a 51-year-old gunman on April 18-19, 2020 as he drove a replica police car across central Nova Scotia before being killed by RCMP officers at a gas station.

Daley joined the RCMP in 1988, and his last job was assistant commissioner of contract and Indigenous policing in Ottawa _ giving him close ties to the existing system of RCMP policing of rural communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

