2 arrested after break and enter at home north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

Two men face break and enter charges following an incident at a home north of Madoc, Ont., on Wednesday night.
According to Central Hastings OPP, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a home on Felbers Road in the Township of Tudor-Cashel, about 27 kilometres north of Madoc.
Police say two men attempted to enter a home through the front door.
Shawn Gaines and Ernest Haughton, both of Tudor-Cashel Township, were each charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house.
Gaines was also charged with assault and uttering threats.
Haughton was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition order.
OPP say both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville for bail hearings on Thursday.
