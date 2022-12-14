Menu

Crime

2 arrested after break and enter at home north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 11:58 am
Central Hastings OPP arrested two men following a reported break and enter north of Madoc on Dec. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP arrested two men following a reported break and enter north of Madoc on Dec. 13, 2022. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Two men face break and enter charges following an incident at a home north of Madoc, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a home on Felbers Road in the Township of Tudor-Cashel, about 27 kilometres north of Madoc.

Police say two men attempted to enter a home through the front door.

Read more: 1 arrested after Central Hastings OPP seize drugs, cigarettes during traffic stop in Tweed

Shawn Gaines and Ernest Haughton, both of Tudor-Cashel Township, were each charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house.

Gaines was also charged with assault and uttering threats.

Haughton was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of failure to comply with a prohibition order.

OPP say both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville for bail hearings on Thursday.

Break And Enter, Break In, Central Hastings OPP, Madoc, Township of Tudor-Cashel
