Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Dec. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Breaking down Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE
Housing inventory levels in Saskatoon are at their lowest point in over a decade, especially for homes priced under $500,000.
Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion says one reason is due to rising interest rates.
Turner looks at how buyers and sellers can navigate the current housing market in Real Estate YXE.
Looking ahead to 2023 design trends with Metric Design
As 2022 winds down, Metric Design is looking ahead to design trends in 2023.
Creative director Tamara Bowman says it will be a vibrant year featuring warmth and coziness.
She looks at other upcoming trends and has a hint for a project that pulls together some of the trends in Décor and Design.
Taking a tour of the Enchanted Forest in Experience Saskatoon
One holiday tradition in Saskatoon is the Enchanted Forest at the Forestry Farm.
Chantal Wagner learns more about some of the displays at the Enchanted Forest with marketing director Hugh Vassos in Experience Saskatoon.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Fog and snow — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Dec. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.
