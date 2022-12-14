Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 14'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 14
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE, 2023 trends in Décor and Design and the Enchanted Forest in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Dec. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Breaking down Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE

Housing inventory levels in Saskatoon are at their lowest point in over a decade, especially for homes priced under $500,000.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion says one reason is due to rising interest rates.

Turner looks at how buyers and sellers can navigate the current housing market in Real Estate YXE.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE'
Breaking down Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE

Looking ahead to 2023 design trends with Metric Design

As 2022 winds down, Metric Design is looking ahead to design trends in 2023.

Creative director Tamara Bowman says it will be a vibrant year featuring warmth and coziness.

She looks at other upcoming trends and has a hint for a project that pulls together some of the trends in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to 2023 design trends with Metric Design'
Looking ahead to 2023 design trends with Metric Design

Taking a tour of the Enchanted Forest in Experience Saskatoon

One holiday tradition in Saskatoon is the Enchanted Forest at the Forestry Farm.

Chantal Wagner learns more about some of the displays at the Enchanted Forest with marketing director Hugh Vassos in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Taking a tour of the Enchanted Forest in Experience Saskatoon'
Taking a tour of the Enchanted Forest in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Fog and snow — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Dec. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 14'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 14
