Slick Vernon roads are causing crashes, Mounties say

Slick roads have challenged drivers in the North Okanagan and Mounties are urging motorists to be extra cautious Wednesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., RCMP officers were at the scene of two separate serious motor vehicle incidents, one on Highway 6 near Aberdeen Road and one on Highway 97 near Stickle Road.

Highway 6 will be blocked east of the intersection at Aberdeen Road while police conduct an investigation, Cpl. Tania Finn said in a press release.

Tuesday afternoon saw warmer temperatures melt some of the ice and snow that had recently accumulated. On Tuesday night, another thin layer of snow fell in some parts of the Okanagan valley and temperatures were below 0 C as Wednesday rolled in.

Police will update as more information becomes available.