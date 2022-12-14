Menu

Politics

Treaty 6 chiefs to meet with Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 14, 2022 10:14 am
United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a by-election in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Treaty 6 chiefs will be attending a pre-arranged meeting with Premier Danielle Smith on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a by-election in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Treaty 6 chiefs will be attending a pre-arranged meeting with Premier Danielle Smith on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

Treaty 6 chiefs will be attending a pre-arranged meeting with Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the chiefs said the meeting was scheduled before the transfer of provincial leadership in October. This is the first time the chiefs will meet with Smith, the release said.

Read more: Indigenous leaders send strong message about sovereignty acts

The meeting comes after Indigenous leaders across Alberta called on the premier to withdraw the controversial Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, which was passed on Dec. 8.

The bill would allow Smith and her cabinet to pursue a more confrontational approach with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on a range of issues deemed unconstitutional or an overreach in provincial areas of responsibility.

Concerns over the bill were raised by Treaty chiefs after they said there has been no consultation with First Nations when it comes to the act. It’s yet another barrier to Truth and Reconciliation, they said.

Read more: Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet

Indigenous leaders also said the act is an infringement on treaty rights and previously asked Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani to step in.

Trending Now

However, Wednesday’s meeting will not be considered “appropriate consultation” in regard to the Sovereignty Act.

“This is the first time Treaty Six Chiefs will meet with Premier Smith. This meeting will not be considered appropriate consultation in regards to the Sovereignty Act,” read Wednesday’s news release.

Read more: https://globalnews.ca/news/9288956/alberta-first-nations-leaders-stand-against-sovereignty-act/

Alberta’s Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson previously said he’s heard the concerns about the Sovereignty Act and the province “will continue to work with the chiefs.”

“Should we have done more consultation? Absolutely,” Wilson said in the legislature on Dec. 7.

“So we’re continuing to work with the chiefs.

“I’ve met with other Indigenous leaders who didn’t have the same concerns, who felt that it actually might help them with their natural resources, to make sure they can get them out.

“We have to really listen to the chiefs. They do have Treaty rights and we have to respect that. And that’s why we put the clauses in there that we will respect their Treaty rights.”

770 CHQR reached out to Smith’s office with a request for comment.

Indigenous leaders send strong message about sovereignty acts

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz and Jessika Guse.

