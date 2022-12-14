Menu

Canada

Halifax Regional Municipality appoints new chief administrative officer

By Fawzi Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 14'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Cathie O’Toole has been appointed as the new chief administrative officer of Halifax Regional Municipality.

O’Toole will replace the previous CAO Jacques Dubé, who announced in May that he will resign at the end of the year.

In a release, the municipality said O’Toole has three decades of leadership and public sector experience. She worked at Halifax Water for eight years as the general manager until 2019.

Before that, she worked with HRM for 10 years in a number of roles, including director of finance/CFO and director of infrastructure and asset management.

Read more: Halifax CAO Jacques Dubé to resign at end of year

“This is the right time and the right place for Cathie’s inspiring, collaborative leadership,” said Mayor Mike Savage in the release.

“Her dedication to public service, as well as a proven track record of effective financial and operational management and delivering results, will be invaluable to our amazing staff as we continue to embrace the many opportunities and challenges of our fast-growing municipality.”

O’Toole also has a Master of Business Administration from Laurentian University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dalhousie University. She has also been recognized as a chartered professional accountant in Nova Scotia.

Read more: Halifax council approves renaming Cornwallis Street to Nora Bernard Street

“I want to thank Mayor Savage and the selection committee for the opportunity to take on this new challenge,” said O’Toole in the release.

“It’s a true privilege to work with the extraordinary team of dedicated professionals at the municipality. I look forward to building upon the progress that’s been achieved and collaborating with colleagues and partners in the shared commitment to provide exceptional service to all our residents.”

The CAO acts as the senior administrator for the municipality, overseeing a municipal budget of more than $1 billion and a team of about 5,000 people.

O’Toole’s first day in the office will be Jan. 3, 2023.

