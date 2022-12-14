ANALYSIS: No need to raise alarm on Jets after back-to-back losses

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are experiencing their first bit of heat this season following back-to-back home losses to Washington and Vegas. But at this point, it feels more like a spark than a flame.

Not since Oct. 20 and 22 had Winnipeg suffered consecutive defeats.

Not since last season had Jets fans left Canada Life Centre disappointed for a second straight time.

The 5-2 and 6-5 losses to open this current homestand put an end to both of those impressive achievements.

It was bound to happen. No team can completely escape the evil clutches of an 82-game schedule.

And Rick Bowness and his coaching staff have a few “brush fires” to put out, or at least to keep from spreading into something more harmful.

It might be an idea to begin by hosing down the crease area. Connor Hellebuyck has looked “average” — or perhaps even something less than that — in his two most recent starts, after being burned for nine goals on 63 shots.

Perhaps Bowness should consider giving his workhorse an unexpected break Thursday night, and go with backup David Rittich to face his former Nashville teammates? It’s just a thought.

The penalty-killing unit, which didn’t allow a powerplay goal against in 10 straight home games, has now been torched for four goals on just eight attempts by the last three visitors. And special teams were certainly a key factor in the outcome of those losses to the Caps and Golden Knights.

The fire line that had been built up over the last 10 games or so to limit an opponent’s Grade A scoring chances has developed a few weak spots.

Now in the grand scheme of things, there appears to be no need for Jets Nation to be put on evacuation alert.

The fire rating is still low. The challenge over these next few games: prevent it from being upgraded to moderate.

