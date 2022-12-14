Snow, snow and more snow in forecast for southern Manitoba, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg woke up to snow Wednesday morning, and can expect more over the next few days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes told 680 CJOB’s The Start that about five more centimetres of the white stuff are expected throughout the day, with more overnight, and then a few more centimetres Thursday, followed by — you guessed it — periods of snow on Friday.

All the snow, combined with strong wind, is likely to cause visibility issues on roads all over the southern Red River Valley beginning Thursday, Dykes said, which could include the city of Winnipeg as well.

“It looks like later in the afternoon tomorrow into Thursday night and Friday, especially over the frozen lakes — areas that are prone to where we see the stronger winds … where temperatures are going to start to fall, we’re going to get the snow falling as well, and therefore the blowing snow and reduced visibilities might be an issue again.”

By the time the weekend hits, we’ll probably be saying goodbye to the unseasonably warm temperatures that have made for a relatively manageable winter … so far.

“We’re going to stick around the freezing mark today, tonight, and through the day tomorrow. We’ll start to see the temperatures fall off as the day progresses,” Dykes said Wednesday.

“Through the weekend, we’re going to get back towards normal temperatures, around -10 C for highs, and then we’re going to get into the deep freeze, it looks like, as we start the work week next week.”