Fire breaks out near Lucky Seven Restaurant on Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay

A section of Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay was briefly closed Wednesday morning following a fire at an apartment building adjoining a restaurant.
According to Kawartha Lakes Police Service Sgt. Deb Hagarty, emergency crews responded to a fire at the Lucky Seven Restaurant on Hwy. 7 and Elm Tree Road shortly after 4 a.m.
Firefighters were focusing their efforts on an adjoining apartment complex to the restaurant.
“Everyone was evacuated, no injuries reported. Fire are on scene,” said Hagarty.
No word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
The fire prompted a closure of the highway between Kawartha County Road 18 and Elm Tree Road and Opmar Road.
Around 6 a.m. the section of highway was reopened.
More to come.
