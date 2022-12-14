Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out near Lucky Seven Restaurant on Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 9:26 am
Kawartha Lakes Firefighters responded to a fire at the Lucky Seven Restaurant on Hwy. 7 on Dec. 14, 2022. A fire was discovered in an adjoining apartment. View image in full screen
Kawartha Lakes Firefighters responded to a fire at the Lucky Seven Restaurant on Hwy. 7 on Dec. 14, 2022. A fire was discovered in an adjoining apartment. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

A section of Hwy. 7 west of Lindsay was briefly closed Wednesday morning following a fire at an apartment building adjoining a restaurant.

According to Kawartha Lakes Police Service Sgt. Deb Hagarty, emergency crews responded to a fire at the Lucky Seven Restaurant on Hwy. 7 and Elm Tree Road shortly after 4 a.m.

Read more: No injuries following barn fire southeast of Peterborough

Firefighters were focusing their efforts on an adjoining apartment complex to the restaurant.

“Everyone was evacuated, no injuries reported. Fire are on scene,” said Hagarty.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

The fire prompted a closure of the highway between Kawartha County Road 18 and Elm Tree Road and Opmar Road.

Around 6 a.m. the section of highway was reopened.

More to come.

