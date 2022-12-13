Woman, 87, dead after collision in Hamilton, police say

A senior has died after a fatal collision in Hamilton, police say.
In a tweet, Hamilton police said they were called to a fatal collision in the area of Stone Church Road and Golf Links Road on Tuesday evening.
An 87-year-old woman died in the collision, while another person was sent to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The tweet was posted around 8:45 p.m.
The events leading up to the collision were not immediately clear. Police closed roads immediately following the incident.
