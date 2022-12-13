Attempted murder charge filed against Montreal man accused of firing shots at police in Trail, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man accused of firing several shots at police two months ago is now facing an attempted murder charge, say Trail RCMP.

Police say the charges stem from the night of Oct. 25, when two police officers were called out to an incident regarding a man who was behaving erratically.

According to the RCMP, the man tried to enter an ambulance station along the 1100 block of Hospital Bench Road in Trail.

“The two RCMP officers located the man standing in a dark area just outside of the ambulance station,” police said on Oct. 26.

“As the officers engaged in verbal de-escalation with the man, he allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at the two officers and three nearby paramedics.”

RCMP say the officers used a stun gun to subdue the man, who was taken into custody without further incident. Police noted that no one was injured.

On Dec. 5, an updated list of charges was filed against Francis Paradis, 29, who is now facing attempted murder, five firearms counts and one count of assault with a weapon.

He originally faced five counts: four firearms-related and one count of assault.

However, when police announced the incident and the original five counts, they said the investigation would continue and that they’d be recommending additional charges, including attempted murder.

“I am thankful that no one was hurt or killed in this incident,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said at the time.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the officers and paramedics who risk their lives and safety in the line of duty during a potentially deadly situation.”

