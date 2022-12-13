Menu

Tech

TikTok ban: U.S. lawmakers look to block app over China spying concerns

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 13, 2022 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Navigating toxic trends on TikTok'
Navigating toxic trends on TikTok
WATCH ABOVE: Navigating toxic trends on TikTok – Aug 23, 2022

Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China’s popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censure content.

Read more: TikTok survey finds ‘hoax challenges’ are scaring teens. What’s being done?

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio’s office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bill comes as scrutiny of TikTok has grown in Washington in recent weeks, after a failed bid by the Trump administration to ban the video-sharing app.

Story continues below advertisement

At a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok’s U.S. operations raise national security concerns, flagging the risk that the Chinese government could harness it to influence users or control their devices.

Click to play video: 'Trump threatens to ban TikTok unless it becomes U.S.-owned'
Trump threatens to ban TikTok unless it becomes U.S.-owned

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to block new users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked the apps’ use in the United States but lost a series of court battles over the measure.

Read more: Ex-TikTok content moderators sue over ‘extremely disturbing’ videos

The U.S. government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful national security body, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China’s communist government.

Story continues below advertisement

CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months aiming to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok’s more than 100 million users.

— Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson

© 2022 Thomson Reuters

