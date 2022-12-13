Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner finds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Ng defends contract to company co-founded by Liberal strategist'
Ng defends contract to company co-founded by Liberal strategist
WATCH: Ng defends contract to company co-founded by Liberal strategist – Jun 7, 2022

The federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner says Trade Minister Mary Ng broke the rules when her office awarded a contract to one of her friends.

Commissioner Mario Dion released a report Tuesday after the federal Conservatives filed a complaint back in the spring, raising concerns over the fact that Ng’s office awarded media training contracts to the firm Pomp and Circumstance.

The firm was co-founded and run by Amanda Alvaro, a friend of Ng’s.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Canada’s trade minister faces ethics probe over Liberal’s $17K contract

Dion says the minister did not recuse herself from decisions to award the contracts, in violation of conflict of interest laws.

The commissioner says “there is simply no excuse for contracting with a friend’s company.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ng says she accepts “full responsibility for her actions” and should have recused herself.

Mary NgCanada Mary NgMary Ng CanadaMary Ng ethicsMary Ng newsMary Ng todayMary Ng updateMary Ng updates
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers