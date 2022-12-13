Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 11:46 am
A sign board displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Strength in the technology, energy and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher after a report showed U.S. inflation slowed in November.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 128.46 points at 20,148.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 270.49 points at 34,275.53. The S&P 500 index was up 63.04 points at 4,053.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 264.91 points at 11,408.65.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite slightly up, U.S. markets rise Monday

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.81 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.91 at US$75.08 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 42 cents at US$7.00 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$1,823.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 10 cents at US$3.90 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

