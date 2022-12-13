S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

Strength in the technology, energy and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher after a report showed U.S. inflation slowed in November.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 128.46 points at 20,148.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 270.49 points at 34,275.53. The S&P 500 index was up 63.04 points at 4,053.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 264.91 points at 11,408.65.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.81 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.91 at US$75.08 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 42 cents at US$7.00 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$1,823.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 10 cents at US$3.90 a pound.
