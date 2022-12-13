Menu

Canada

Independent business group calls for freeze to EI, CPP premium increases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 11:28 am
Poilievre challenges Liberals on upcoming payroll contribution hikes
WATCH: Poilievre challenges Liberals on upcoming payroll contribution hikes – Sep 21, 2022

A small business group is calling on the federal government to freeze upcoming increases to Canada Pension Plan and employment insurance premiums.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the higher payroll deductions planned for the new year will reduce the take-home pay of Canadians at a time when inflation is already eroding spending power.

Read more: EI sickness benefits to be extended to 26 weeks as feds tease long-promised reform

The group says few small employers are in a position to increase wages to offset rising premiums.

It says businesses are also facing higher premiums, which could leave many struggling to meet even their existing payroll budgets.

Dan Kelly, president of CFIB, says worker employment insurance and pension contributions could increase by as much as $304.71 next year.

He says that’s money Canadians could use for groceries or utilities at a time when the rising cost of living is squeezing household budgets.

Canadian Federation of Independent BusinessEICPPCanada Pension Plancpp ei premium increasescpp premium increaseei premium increase
© 2022 The Canadian Press

