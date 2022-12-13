Menu

Consumer

U.S. inflation slowed to 7.1% in November amid cheaper gas prices

By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press
Posted December 13, 2022 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'US Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate 75 basis points, hints at slowdown'
US Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate 75 basis points, hints at slowdown
The U.S. Federal reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. In his remarks on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there is “significant uncertainty” around the level of rates needed to bring down inflation but “we still have some ways to go.” – Nov 2, 2022

Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are gradually cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1 per cent in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down from 7.7 per cent in October and a recent peak of 9.1 per cent in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown.

On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index rose just 0.1 per cent in November, down from 0.4 per cent in October.

Read more: U.S. inflation to see ‘substantial reduction’ in 2023: Treasury secretary

Even with last month’s further easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve plans to keep raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed is set to boost its benchmark rate for a seventh time this year, a move that will further raise borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Economists have warned that in continuing to tighten credit to fight inflation, the Fed is likely to cause a recession next year.

Tuesday’s government report showed that inflation in November was slowed by less expensive gasoline, electricity and used cars, among other items.

Several trends have started to reduce price pressures, though they won’t likely be enough to bring overall inflation back down to levels that Americans were used to anytime soon.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas has sunk from US$5 a gallon in June to US$3.26 as of Monday. Many supply chains have also unsnarled, helping reduce the costs of imported goods and parts. Prices for lumber, copper, wheat and other commodities have fallen steadily, which tends to lead to lower construction and food costs.

Click to play video: 'Interest rate hikes depend on ‘fundamental uncertainties’ in year ahead, Bank of Canada governor warns'
Interest rate hikes depend on ‘fundamental uncertainties’ in year ahead, Bank of Canada governor warns
© 2022 The Canadian Press

