Canada

Canada to provide $115M to repair Kyiv’s power grid amid Russian strikes

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 13, 2022 7:47 am
Click to play video: 'Putin using winter as weapon in war against Ukraine: NATO’s Stoltenberg'
Putin using winter as weapon in war against Ukraine: NATO’s Stoltenberg
WATCH - Putin using winter as weapon in war against Ukraine: NATO's Stoltenberg – Nov 28, 2022

Canada will transfer $115 million to repair Kyiv’s power grid after repeated Russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

The money will come from tariff revenues collected on imports from Russia and Belarus, Freeland said at the Standing with the Ukrainian People conference in Paris.

“Putin and his henchmen are war criminals, and they are attempting to use the cold as a weapon to break the spirit of the remarkable people of Ukraine,” Freeland said.

Read more: International team probing alleged sexual crimes by Russia in Ukraine

The support from Canada “will help ensure that Ukraine can secure its energy infrastructure and make it through the difficult winter to come,” she added.

The Group of Seven rich nations said on Monday they would set up a multi-agency platform to coordinate aid to Ukraine and support its repair, recovery and reconstruction.

Canada has spent $2 billion in direct financial assistance to Ukraine so far in 2022, and committed an additional $500 million through the Ukraine Sovereignty Bond earlier this month, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release.

Canada, the United States and other western allies have provided other forms of financial, intelligence and military assistance to Ukraine to deal with Russia’s invasion while imposing multiple sanctions on Moscow.

© 2022 Reuters

