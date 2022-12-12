Talbot perfect as Senators shut out Ducks

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Cam Talbot had a 32-save shutout for his first shutout with the Senators in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, but Ottawa still suffered a pair of significant losses.

Tim Stutzle went awkwardly into the boards after being hit by Brett Leason and favoured his right arm as he raced down the player’s tunnel midway through the first period. Stutzle did not return for the remainder of the game.

Ottawa also found itself without Tyler Motte for the final two periods. Motte went down hard late in the first period and suffered what the team called an upper-body injury.

Alex DeBrincat had a pair of power-play goals for Ottawa (12-14-2) and Parker Kelly also scored.

Story continues below advertisement

Lukas Dostal made his season debut in net for the Ducks (7-19-3). He stopped 35 shots after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls.

The 22-year-old Dostal made a huge save on Shane Pinto in the second and bailed the Ducks out on a terrible line change late in the same period when the Senators had a 3-on-0 rush

Kelly scored his first of the season 5:42 into the game, tipping a Nikita Zaitsev shot past Dostal. DeBrincat extended his point streak to six games (3G, 4A) with a power-play goal midway through the period.

DeBrincat put away his second goal of the night 12 minutes into the third period, with Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson earning assists.

Former Senators defenceman Wade Redden was inducted into the Ring of Honour before the game. Redden, who is the first player to be honoured, joins the late Bryan Murray, a former Senators GM and head coach, in the Ring of Honour.

REDDEN’S TIES — Wade Redden was inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour Monday night. Redden and Senators coach D.J. Smith were both drafted by the New York Islanders in 1995 and were roommates at their very first training camp.

NORRIS NEARS RETURN — Ottawa’s Josh Norris increased his reps during practice in a non-contact jersey and will be re-evaluated after Christmas. Norris is dealing with a shoulder injury. Ottawa’s Rourke Chartier, recalled from AHL Belleville, made his Senators debut.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT — The Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night, while the Ducks head to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.