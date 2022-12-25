From a possible Ogopogo sighting to a mom saving her pet goose: Global BC’s top videos of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

It was another year of incredible video captured by our reporters, camera people and viewers once again in B.C.

Global BC is counting down our top 10 videos of 2022.

10. Even for a veteran diver with nearly 700 dives, it was the experience of a lifetime – an up close and personal visit with a curious octopus near Campbell River, B.C. Kylie Stanton told the story of this magical meeting.

2:06 Veteran diver shares incredible encounter with octopus near Campbell River, B.C. Read more: 'One word: epic': B.C. diver records incredible close encounter with octopus Read More 'One word: epic': B.C. diver records incredible close encounter with octopus 9. A security camera captures the moment a bald eagle swooped down and grabbed Frankie the goose and started dragging it away. Owner Cait Oakley — who was busy breastfeeding at the time — rushed outside and scared off the bird of prey. She says the family had already lost three chickens to the hungry eagle, and it wasn't going to take Frankie too.

1:08 Breastfeeding B.C. mom saves pet goose from eagle attack Read more: Caught on video: Breastfeeding B.C. mom saves pet goose from eagle attack 8. Global BC received an anonymous video of an attack on someone fishing along the Vedder River. Chilliwack RCMP confirmed they were investigating the assault which happened on July 24. The video shows a boat speeding up to a group of people fishing, three men then jump off the boat and attack one of the anglers.

2:21 Chilliwack First Nation leader warns about jet boats on Vedder River Read more: Beating of angler caught on video launches Chilliwack RCMP investigation 7. A North Vancouver cat was getting attention on TikTok after coming face-to-face with a black bear and chasing him away. Kristen Robinson had the story of how Tigger the cat held his own back in June.

1:55 North Vancouver cat chases away bear Read more: 'Tigger come back': B.C. house cat chases black bear out of family's yard 6. We learned the story of a brave senior from Campbell River, B.C. who decided she'd had enough. The senior confronted a would-be shoplifter at Walmart and the entire incident was caught on camera. Kylie Stanton caught up with the man who filmed the encounter and had the reaction from Campbell River.

0:55 Woman stops alleged Campbell River shoplifter Read more: 'Gut instinct': Woman who thwarted alleged shoplifter at B.C. Walmart speaks up 5. Those opposed to vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures gathered near the Pacific Highway truck crossing on Feb. 12 where police say convoy vehicles broke through RCMP barricades. Paul Johnson told the story.

2:00 Anti-mandate protesters gather at Pacific Highway border crossing Read more: Convoy vehicles break through RCMP barricades as B.C. border crossing effectively closed 4. An online video of an attack on a 15-year-old girl in Surrey raised new concerns about teen swarming. Rumina Daya reported a number of people simply shot video of the attack in May 2022, and no one called the police. Warning: Disturbing Content.

2:24 Disturbing online video raises new concerns about teen swarming Read more: 'I'm devastated': B.C. mom pleads for help after daughter punched, kicked and forced to kiss shoes 3. We will never tire of Metro Vancouver snow videos. The dash cam of a Global BC cameraman captured some questionable driving choices in Metro Vancouver following a heavy round of snow that blanketed the region at the start of the year.

0:50 Dash cam captures some questionable Vancouver driving in snowy conditions Read more: Dashcam captures questionable Vancouver snow driving behaviour 2. An Okanagan woman told reporter Jasmine King about her "travel nightmare". After a flight from Kelowna, she was stuck at the Toronto International Airport, for five days and the whole experience cost her $10,000.

2:15 Okanagan woman stranded at airport for five days, loses $10K Read more: ‘Basically living at the airport’: Cancelled flights strand B.C. woman in Toronto for 5 days 1. The Okanagan’s legendary lake monster, Ogopogo, also known by its indigenous name Nx̌aʔx̌ʔitkʷ may have been caught on camera snoozing just beneath the water’s surface. Sydney Morton from Global Okanagan told the number one story of the year. The Okanagan’s legendary lake monster, Ogopogo, also known by its indigenous name Nx̌aʔx̌ʔitkʷ may have been caught on camera snoozing just beneath the water’s surface. Sydney Morton from Global Okanagan told the number one story of the year.