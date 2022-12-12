Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Enmax begins construction on downtown Calgary substation

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 6:03 pm
A rendering of the new substation no. 1 Enmax began construction on in December 2022. View image in full screen
A rendering of the new substation No. 1 Enmax under construction as of December 2022. handout / Enmax Power

A piece of Calgary’s energy history is in its final days and construction of its replacement is underway.

Monday, city-owned utility Enmax Power announced it had broken ground on the new site for the new Substation No. 1 – the biggest infrastructure project the utility has undertaken in its history

The project recently broke ground at the corner of 9 Avenue and 7 Street S.W.

Read more: Calgary street lights get new maintenance company

It replaces a century-old substation that services nearly half of the city’s downtown electricity needs.

“That’s almost 20,000 metered customers. We support high-rise residential commercial customers, data centers, and even a health-care center in the downtown core from this substation,” Jana Mosley, Enmax Power’s president told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s quite a complex project and our team has been planning this project for several years now. We go through a regulatory process to have it permitted through the Alberta Utilities Commission.”

The construction site of Enmax Power's new substation no.1 in downtown Calgary, pictured in late 2022. View image in full screen
The construction site of Enmax Power’s new substation No.1 in downtown Calgary, pictured in late 2022. handout / Enmax Power
The construction site of Enmax Power's new substation no.1 in downtown Calgary, pictured in late 2022. View image in full screen
The construction site of Enmax Power’s new substation No.1 in downtown Calgary, pictured in late 2022. handout / Enmax Power

Enmax was able to get onto the site a bit earlier than expected when Knoxville’s Tavern shut down operations earlier this year.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Construction on the $200-million project is expected to finish in spring 2025.

“It is complicated from an infrastructure perspective, transferring six different transmission lines and 24 different distribution lines that run mostly underground. But through proper planning and sequencing of planned outages, we don’t expect to see any outage risk to any of our customers through the construction of the project,” Mosley said.

Read more: Calgary mall solar installation successful in putting power back into grid

Substation No. 1 opened in 1912 as Calgary’s original substation, powering early streetlights and the streetcar rail system.

“(It) has played a crucial role in the history of our city and this replacement ensures it will play an equally important role in our future,” said Kurtis Hildebrandt, Enmax Power’s director of regulatory reporting and strategy and student of the city’s history of electricity said.

A historical photo of Calgary's substation no. 1. View image in full screen
A historical photo of Calgary’s substation No. 1. handout / City of Calgary Archives
A historical photo of Calgary's substation no. 1. View image in full screen
A historical photo of Calgary’s substation No. 1. handout / City of Calgary Archives

Enmax will be working with the City of Calgary to limit disruptions, including minimizing lane closures or working during off-peak travel times for pedestrians. Mosley anticipated there would have to be some rerouting of walkways during the construction.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly we understand that this can create some inconveniences. I just really want to thank people in advance for their understanding as we work to deliver our commitment to providing safe and reliable service to all Calgarians.”

Click to play video: 'Enmax says no Calgarians lost power due to unpaid bills as city dividend increases to $62M'
Enmax says no Calgarians lost power due to unpaid bills as city dividend increases to $62M
city of calgaryEnergyEnmaxENMAX PowerCalgary ElectricityCalgary substationCalgary utilityEnmax substationEnmax substation number 1substation number 1
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers