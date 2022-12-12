Menu

Canada

3 men charged in Coutts blockade frustrated over trial delays

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 3:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather to support trio accused in Coutts border blockade'
Hundreds gather to support trio accused in Coutts border blockade
WATCH (Nov. 4): A convoy descended on downtown Lethbridge Friday to support three men charged in relation to the Coutts border blockade. Police estimated hundreds gathered in front of the city’s courthouse while law enforcement officers maintained a visible presence in the area as the accused made a brief appearance. Erik Bay has the details. – Nov 4, 2022

Three men charged with participating in a protest blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., appeared in court Monday as a judge heard about frustrations in getting their case to trial.

Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, and Alex Van Herk, 53, who are both from Fort Macleod, Alta., are charged with mischief over $5,000, along with George Janzen, 43, of Taber, Alta.

RCMP allege the men were key participants at the blockade, which began in late January and lasted almost three weeks.

Read more: Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings

The accused were scheduled to be formally arraigned and have trial dates set. Delays in finalizing lawyers and getting evidence saw the matter put over to Jan. 9.

“Absolute disappointment in the justice system that likes essentially to play games is the way I see it. It’s broken, but this was expected,” Van Huigenbos, a town councillor in Fort Macleod, told reporters outside court after the appearance.

“It’s hanging over our heads.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's hanging over our heads.

“I have a family. I have a business and it affects others who are not involved in this. The frustration is obviously the bigger picture here.”

Van Huigenbos and Van Herk said they want to know why they are charged with mischief and not with an offence under Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

Click to play video: 'Alberta First Nation says response to Coutts blockade shows Bill 1 is ‘racially profiled’'
Alberta First Nation says response to Coutts blockade shows Bill 1 is ‘racially profiled’

Van Herk tried to address Court of King’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik.

“You’re represented by counsel so you can’t make any speeches in front of me. You’ll talk to your counsel about those things,” she said.

Van Herk said outside court that he wanted an explanation on why the group was being charged with mischief.

“I did it politely I felt and I had asked the judge for an explanation. I’m just, I guess, a naive farmer. I’m not in the judicial system every day and I don’t know everything about it,” he said.

“I’m trying to understand why they’re charging us the way they are.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm trying to understand why they're charging us the way they are.

“I felt, why couldn’t we have an opportunity to just speak directly to the judge, explain the situation and said why are we wasting our time here?”

Read more: Mounties being assaulted on 4th day of Coutts trucker border standoff: Kenney

The three men have elected to be tried before a judge and jury.

A trial before a judge and jury has been scheduled for June of next year for four other men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the blockade.

Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin were charged in February after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers at the protest near Coutts.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups'
Edmonton security firm links Coutts protesters and far-right extremist groups
COVID-19Alberta Coronavirussouthern albertaAlberta JusticeTaberBorder CrossingUS borderCouttsFort MacleodCoutts blockadeCoutts borderProtest Blockade
© 2022 The Canadian Press

