Canada

‘Mishandling and delays’ of Montreal archdiocese abuse complaints: ombudsperson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 2:06 pm
The Chancery of the Archdiocese of Montreal is seen in Montreal on Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
The Chancery of the Archdiocese of Montreal is seen in Montreal on Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

The ombudsperson of Montreal’s Roman Catholic archdiocese says “mishandling and delays” of abuse cases against the church are causing complainants to lose faith in the process.

Marie Christine Kirouack says in her latest report that since June, delays in some files have become “interminable.”

Kirouack says she is not questioning the good faith of Archbishop Christian Lepine but says she thinks he lacks strength in enforcing the rules and is possibly being badly advised.

READ MORE: More victims come forward following Cardinal Marc Ouellet sexual misconduct allegations

She also describes a case in which a high-ranking priest transferred internal emails to a third party outside the church, revealing the names of complainants and the persons accused.

Kirouack says it is difficult to understand why the priest was only relieved of his duties as episcopal vicar three months after she complained about his actions.

She says in her fifth report since taking office in 2021 that the important delays in the church’s abuse complaint process are destabilizing complainants and leading them to question the system.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

