Weather

Okanagan weather: Steadier temperatures throughout the week lead to a big cool down

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 1:10 pm
There is a slight chance of flurries Tuesday night. View image in full screen
There is a slight chance of flurries Tuesday night. SkyTracker Weather

Skies are expected to clear and temperatures should rise above the freezing mark as a new work week begins.

Then conditions get a bit chillier with mercury dipping below freezing for the rest of the week under a mix of sun and cloud.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark.

Thursday and Friday will bring about afternoon temperatures ranging from -4 C to -7 C.

A transition happens over the weekend with building clouds on Saturday followed by snow Saturday night into Sunday as an arctic airmass moves in for next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

