Okanagan weather: Steadier temperatures throughout the week lead to a big cool down

Skies are expected to clear and temperatures should rise above the freezing mark as a new work week begins.

Then conditions get a bit chillier with mercury dipping below freezing for the rest of the week under a mix of sun and cloud.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark.

Thursday and Friday will bring about afternoon temperatures ranging from -4 C to -7 C.

A transition happens over the weekend with building clouds on Saturday followed by snow Saturday night into Sunday as an arctic airmass moves in for next week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

