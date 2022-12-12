Okanagan weather: Steadier temperatures throughout the week lead to a big cool down

Skies are expected to clear and temperatures should rise above the freezing mark as a new work week begins.
Then conditions get a bit chillier with mercury dipping below freezing for the rest of the week under a mix of sun and cloud.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark.
Thursday and Friday will bring about afternoon temperatures ranging from -4 C to -7 C.
A transition happens over the weekend with building clouds on Saturday followed by snow Saturday night into Sunday as an arctic airmass moves in for next week.
