‘Armed and dangerous’: RCMP seek man wanted for armed robbery in central Alberta

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three Hills RCMP are warning the public and asking for help to find 37-year-old Corey Lavallee who is wanted for armed robbery.

Lavallee, a resident of Red Deer, is believed to have been involved in an incident that took place on Nov. 29 in Delburne, Alta., a village about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer.

RCMP said Lavallee is armed and dangerous. Police believe he is driving a grey 2016-2018 model Honda Civic with licence plate CMN 4461. He is known to frequent Red Deer and Penhold.

He is described as being five-foot-10, 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police warn the public to stay clear of Lavallee if he is spotted and to call the police immediately.