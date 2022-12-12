Menu

Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’: RCMP seek man wanted for armed robbery in central Alberta

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:51 pm
Corey Lavallee, 37, is wanted for armed robbery in central Alberta. View image in full screen
Corey Lavallee, 37, is wanted for armed robbery in central Alberta. Courtesy of: Three Hills RCMP

Three Hills RCMP are warning the public and asking for help to find 37-year-old Corey Lavallee who is wanted for armed robbery.

Lavallee, a resident of Red Deer, is believed to have been involved in an incident that took place on Nov. 29 in Delburne, Alta., a village about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer.

RCMP said Lavallee is armed and dangerous. Police believe he is driving a grey 2016-2018 model Honda Civic with licence plate CMN 4461. He is known to frequent Red Deer and Penhold.

Read more: 2nd man charged in Pine Lake shooting

He is described as being five-foot-10, 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police warn the public to stay clear of Lavallee if he is spotted and to call the police immediately.

