‘Armed and dangerous’: RCMP seek man wanted for armed robbery in central Alberta

Three Hills RCMP are warning the public and asking for help to find 37-year-old Corey Lavallee who is wanted for armed robbery.
Lavallee, a resident of Red Deer, is believed to have been involved in an incident that took place on Nov. 29 in Delburne, Alta., a village about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer.
RCMP said Lavallee is armed and dangerous. Police believe he is driving a grey 2016-2018 model Honda Civic with licence plate CMN 4461. He is known to frequent Red Deer and Penhold.
He is described as being five-foot-10, 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Police warn the public to stay clear of Lavallee if he is spotted and to call the police immediately.
