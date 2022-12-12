Guelph teen charged after knife wielded downtown: police

A Guelph teen is facing charges after reports of someone wielding a knife in downtown Guelph.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to an establishment in the area of Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North.
Witnesses told investigators that someone was seen swinging a knife around and threatening to stab someone with it.
Trending Now
-
ChatGPT: Everything to know about the viral, ‘groundbreaking’ AI bot
-
Age is just a number: All South Koreans to become 1 or 2 years younger under new law
Trending Now
Read more: Man injured in unprovoked stabbing at University of Guelph Arboretum
Read More
Investigators say the suspect was located and arrested, and the knife was later recovered from a nearby garbage can.
A 17-year-old will appear in a Guelph court Jan. 25, 2023.
Comments