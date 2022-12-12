Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph teen charged after knife wielded downtown: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 12, 2022 12:00 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph teen is facing charges after reports of someone wielding a knife in downtown Guelph.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to an establishment in the area of Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North.

Witnesses told investigators that someone was seen swinging a knife around and threatening to stab someone with it.

Trending Now

Read more: Man injured in unprovoked stabbing at University of Guelph Arboretum

Investigators say the suspect was located and arrested, and the knife was later recovered from a nearby garbage can.

A 17-year-old will appear in a Guelph court Jan. 25, 2023.

 

