Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 12

The Saskatchewan Health Authority urges people to get flu shots, must-watch holiday movies from Todd James, and the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra is performing Handel’s Messiah.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan Health Authority urging people to get flu shots
Flu season is hitting hard this year, with the number of cases way up in Saskatchewan.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is urging people to protect themselves and others by getting a flu shot.
Dr. Rotimi Kowale, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority in the Saskatoon area, explains effective the shot is and where people can get one.
Must-watch Christmas movies during the holidays
From old classics to new favourites, there are holiday movies for everyone to enjoy.
Todd James lists his must-watch movies and entertainment options during the holidays.
Handel’s Messiah — a Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra holiday tradition
After a three-year break, the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra is back on the stage with a holiday tradition.
The SSO is performing Handel’s Messiah, which features a sing-along.
SSO tenor Spencer McKnight gives the details on the upcoming concert and how people can get involved — even if they are a little shy about the sing-along portion.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 12
Winter wonderland to start the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Dec. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast.
