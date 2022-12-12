Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 12'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 12
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Dec. 12.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority urges people to get flu shots, must-watch holiday movies from Todd James, and the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra is performing Handel’s Messiah.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Health Authority urging people to get flu shots

Flu season is hitting hard this year, with the number of cases way up in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is urging people to protect themselves and others by getting a flu shot.

Dr. Rotimi Kowale, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority in the Saskatoon area, explains effective the shot is and where people can get one.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Health Authority urging people to get flu shots'
Saskatchewan Health Authority urging people to get flu shots

Must-watch Christmas movies during the holidays

From old classics to new favourites, there are holiday movies for everyone to enjoy.

Todd James lists his must-watch movies and entertainment options during the holidays.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Must-watch Christmas movies during the holidays'
Must-watch Christmas movies during the holidays

Handel’s Messiah — a Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra holiday tradition

After a three-year break, the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra is back on the stage with a holiday tradition.

Story continues below advertisement

The SSO is performing Handel’s Messiah, which features a sing-along.

SSO tenor Spencer McKnight gives the details on the upcoming concert and how people can get involved — even if they are a little shy about the sing-along portion.

Click to play video: 'Handel’s ‘Messiah’ a Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra holiday tradition'
Handel’s ‘Messiah’ a Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra holiday tradition

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 12

Winter wonderland to start the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Dec. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 12'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 12
Saskatchewan Health AuthorityInfluenzaFlu ShotGlobal News Morning SaskatoonTodd JamesSaskatoon Symphony OrchestraChristmas MoviesHandelMessiah
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers