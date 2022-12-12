Dr. Robert Strang among 5 people to receive 2022 Order of Nova Scotia

Five Nova Scotians, including chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, are set to receive the 2022 Order of Nova Scotia awards at a ceremony early next year.
The Order of Nova Scotia recognizes the people who have made significant contributions in their fields, from business mentorships to public health and more.
Read more: Late Mi’kmaw activist Nora Bernard recommended as new name for Halifax’s Cornwallis Street
“It is my great pleasure to appoint five exemplary citizens to the Order of Nova Scotia,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J LeBlanc in a release Monday.
“Their service and contributions have made long-lasting impressions on our historic record, cultural identity, economy and well-being. I think each appointee for outstanding dedication to their professions and communities.”
The 2022 recipients are as follows:
-
ChatGPT: Everything to know about the viral, ‘groundbreaking’ AI bot
-
Age is just a number: All South Koreans to become 1 or 2 years younger under new law
- Retired colonel John Boileau, Bedford: author and historian recognized for championing Nova Scotia’s history
- Kenzie MacNeil, Sydney: posthumously recognized for outstanding contributions to the arts through theatre and music, including his song The Island
- Rustum Southwell, Halifax: business leader and founding executive director of the Black Business Initiative; recognized for creating mentorship and professional opportunities for African Nova Scotians
- Dr. Robert Strang, Fall River: Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health; recognized for leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and contributions to the health field
- Hope Swinimer, Seaforth: founder and Director of Hope for Wildlife; recognized for her work with wildlife rehabilitation and service to the natural environment.
The investiture ceremony will be held at the Government House to award the new members with their insignia and appointment scroll in early 2023.
Comments