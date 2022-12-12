Menu

Canada

Dr. Robert Strang among 5 people to receive 2022 Order of Nova Scotia

By Fawzi Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 12'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.

Five Nova Scotians, including chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, are set to receive the 2022 Order of Nova Scotia awards at a ceremony early next year.

The Order of Nova Scotia recognizes the people who have made significant contributions in their fields, from business mentorships to public health and more.

Read more: Late Mi’kmaw activist Nora Bernard recommended as new name for Halifax’s Cornwallis Street

“It is my great pleasure to appoint five exemplary citizens to the Order of Nova Scotia,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J LeBlanc in a release Monday.

“Their service and contributions have made long-lasting impressions on our historic record, cultural identity, economy and well-being. I think each appointee for outstanding dedication to their professions and communities.”

John Boileau, Kenzie MacNeil, Rustum Southwell, Dr. Robert Strang and Hope Swinimer are the 2022 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia.
John Boileau, Kenzie MacNeil, Rustum Southwell, Dr. Robert Strang and Hope Swinimer are the 2022 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia. Government of Nova Scotia

The 2022 recipients are as follows:

  • Retired colonel John Boileau, Bedford: author and historian recognized for championing Nova Scotia’s history
  • Kenzie MacNeil, Sydney: posthumously recognized for outstanding contributions to the arts through theatre and music, including his song The Island
  • Rustum Southwell, Halifax: business leader and founding executive director of the Black Business Initiative; recognized for creating mentorship and professional opportunities for African Nova Scotians
  • Dr. Robert Strang, Fall River: Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health; recognized for leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and contributions to the health field
  • Hope Swinimer, Seaforth: founder and Director of Hope for Wildlife; recognized for her work with wildlife rehabilitation and service to the natural environment.

The investiture ceremony will be held at the Government House to award the new members with their insignia and appointment scroll in early 2023.

