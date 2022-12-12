Southern Manitoba likely to get ‘dusting’ of snow this week, climatologist says

Send this page to someone via email

There’s more snow on the horizon for Winnipeg, but the area will likely be spared any significant snowfall.

Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, David Phillips, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that while a Colorado Low making its way across the northern United States could be a headache on the North Dakota side of the border, southern Manitoba is expected to get only a dusting by comparison.

“I think the Dakotas may get 30 cm of snow, but north of there, you’re going to get far less — you’re going to be away from the centre of the storm,” he said.

The temperatures should stay in the single digits until Thursday night, followed by a return to cooler weather.

Phillips said people in the region have nothing to complain about as far as winter cold so far.

“Here we are in December, and you really haven’t been facing many difficult days. The number of fingers on one hand will tell you how many cold days you’ve had so far — and we know that some of those days can come in October,” he said.

“You shouldn’t be complaining about the winter so far — you’ve had five days when the temperature has been below -20 C. You take places like Saskatoon or Edmonton — they’ve had 15 of those suckers.”