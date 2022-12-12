Orillia OPP look for vehicle and driver that fled scene of crash

OPP in Orillia, Ont., are looking for the public’s help in finding a driver and vehicle that police say failed to remain at the scene of an accident.
OPP say the crash happened on Sunday just before 1 a.m. in the township of Springwater.
In the southbound lane of Highway 400, near the Highway 11 split, police say a vehicle, described as a black car, passed a police vehicle at a high rate of speed and collided with a guardrail.
Read more: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit raises COVID-19 risk level to high as cases increase
This vehicle did not remain at the scene.
-
Indigenous communities call on U.S. to confront Canada’s toxic mining runoff at border
-
Canada’s health care facing ‘national crisis’ that can’t be solved by provinces: Singh
Police say the vehicle would have sustained significant damage to the front and rear left corners.
Anyone with any information about the crash can contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments