Orillia OPP look for vehicle and driver that fled scene of crash

OPP in Orillia, Ont., are looking for the public’s help in finding a driver and vehicle that police say failed to remain at the scene of an accident.

OPP say the crash happened on Sunday just before 1 a.m. in the township of Springwater.

In the southbound lane of Highway 400, near the Highway 11 split, police say a vehicle, described as a black car, passed a police vehicle at a high rate of speed and collided with a guardrail.

This vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police say the vehicle would have sustained significant damage to the front and rear left corners.

Anyone with any information about the crash can contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).