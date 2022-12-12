Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP look for vehicle and driver that fled scene of crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:35 pm
Police in Renfrew have charged two Kingston teens after a collision on highway 17. View image in full screen
Police in Renfrew have charged two Kingston teens after a collision on highway 17. Global News

OPP in Orillia, Ont., are looking for the public’s help in finding a driver and vehicle that police say failed to remain at the scene of an accident.

OPP say the crash happened on Sunday just before 1 a.m. in the township of Springwater.

In the southbound lane of Highway 400, near the Highway 11 split, police say a vehicle, described as a black car, passed a police vehicle at a high rate of speed and collided with a guardrail.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit raises COVID-19 risk level to high as cases increase

This vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say the vehicle would have sustained significant damage to the front and rear left corners.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information about the crash can contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto'
2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto
CrashHit and RunSpeedingCar crashOrilliaHighway 11Highway 400Highway crashfailure to remain at the scne of an accidentTownshhip of Springwater
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers