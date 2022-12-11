Menu

World

King Charles’ first Christmas card as monarch released by Buckingham Palace

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 11, 2022 5:59 pm
King Charles, Camilla meet actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney during visit to Wrexham
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla met with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney during a visit to the Wrexham football club on Friday. Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC, the oldest team in Wales, in 2020.

Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the photograph for King Charles‘ first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland.

king charles christmas card View image in full screen
This photo provided by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 has been chosen for King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s 2022 Christmas card. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the Sept. 3, 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via AP)

The Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in Braemar, a village 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which neighbors the King’s Balmoral summer residence.

Read more: Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members

The photo, chosen by Charles and Camilla, was taken on Sept. 3, shortly before he came to the throne. Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time in her 70 year reign this year, died less than a week later.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Ros Russell)

Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth, queen elizabeth death, king charles, UK news, UK Royal Family, British News, christmas card king charles, king charles christmas card
© 2022 Reuters

