King Charles’ first Christmas card as monarch released by Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the photograph for King Charles‘ first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Games in Scotland.

View image in full screen This photo provided by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 has been chosen for King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s 2022 Christmas card. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the Sept. 3, 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via AP)

The Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dancing in Braemar, a village 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which neighbors the King’s Balmoral summer residence.

The photo, chosen by Charles and Camilla, was taken on Sept. 3, shortly before he came to the throne. Queen Elizabeth, who missed the event for the first time in her 70 year reign this year, died less than a week later.

