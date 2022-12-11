Mississauga driver taken to trauma centre after colliding with light standard

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a car collided with a light standard in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Ibar Way for a single-vehicle collision at around 10:28 a.m.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic was closed immediately after the collision, police said.

Police said the driver was taken to a trauma centre, although the extent of their injuries were not immediately.

Paramedics told Global News that they transported a man in his 20s.

