Mississauga driver taken to trauma centre after colliding with light standard

Police are investigating after a car collided with a light standard in Mississauga on Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Ibar Way for a single-vehicle collision at around 10:28 a.m.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic was closed immediately after the collision, police said.
Police said the driver was taken to a trauma centre, although the extent of their injuries were not immediately.
Paramedics told Global News that they transported a man in his 20s.
