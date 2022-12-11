4-vehicle collision in Vaughan sends driver to trauma centre

A driver was taken to a trauma centre following a four-vehicle collision reported in Vaughan late on Saturday night.
In a tweet, York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Highways 27 and 7 for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
Officials said the call came at around 11:15 p.m.
Police said one driver sustained serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries from the collision. Paramedics told Global News that they transported one patient to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.
Roads were closed after the collision but have since re-opened.
