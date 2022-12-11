4-vehicle collision in Vaughan sends driver to trauma centre

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was taken to a trauma centre following a four-vehicle collision reported in Vaughan late on Saturday night.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said they were called to the area of Highways 27 and 7 for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Officials said the call came at around 11:15 p.m.

Police said one driver sustained serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries from the collision. Paramedics told Global News that they transported one patient to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.

Roads were closed after the collision but have since re-opened.

COLLISION:

Hwy 27 at Hwy 7, Vaughan

– Four vehicle collision

– One driver with serious injuries

– Other drivers have minor injuries

– Full intersection closure during investigation

– Update will be provided when roads reopened — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 11, 2022