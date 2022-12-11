SIU clears Toronto cops after fatal shooting of knife-wielding man in August

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto officers who shot a 42-year-old man during a confrontation in August will not face charges, the province’s police watchdog says.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the Special Investigations Unit said it had not found “reasonable grounds to believe” a Toronto officer committed a criminal offence during the police shooting, reported on Aug. 13.

Police were called to a Scarborough address on that day by firefighters after a woman was found outside a home with cuts on her body, the SIU said. She was found with a child. The firefighters were told she had been attacked by her husband.

The man was still inside the house with another child, according to the SIU report.

“Feeling a growing urgency to enter the home to ensure the safety of the child, and after other methods were attempted, the decision was made to forcibly enter the residence,” the SIU said.

The report said the man appeared at the door with a knife as first responders attempted to enter the home. He stepped over the threshold with the knife “above his head” and was met with gunfire from three police officers.

He returned inside and then came out again, the SIU said. He was told to “get on the ground” and faced “another barrage of shots.”

“The man collapsed on the porch and CPR was commenced,” the SIU said. “Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The investigation concluded the police officers were “within the limits of the criminal law” when they shot the man and no charges will be laid.