Crime

4 arrested after gun reported at Bloor, Shaw Streets store: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 4:08 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Police are investigating after a potential armed robbery reported in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area around 2:20 p.m. for a call involving someone with a gun inside a store.

Police said a possible robbery was reported, with several suspects fleeing the area on foot. Three people were arrested initially, while a fourth suspect was later located, police said.

The public was warned to expect a large police presence in the area and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

