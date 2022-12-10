4 arrested after gun reported at Bloor, Shaw Streets store: Toronto police

Police are investigating after a potential armed robbery reported in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area around 2:20 p.m. for a call involving someone with a gun inside a store.
Police said a possible robbery was reported, with several suspects fleeing the area on foot. Three people were arrested initially, while a fourth suspect was later located, police said.
The public was warned to expect a large police presence in the area and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
