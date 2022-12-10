Menu

Canada

B.C. judge dismisses COVID-19 fines against nightclub

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 3:33 pm
B.C. judge dismisses COVID-19 health order violations for Prince George nightclub
Courtesy of CKPG: a Prince George nightclub accused of breaking several COVID-19 rules has been cleared by a B.C. judge.

A Prince George nightclub accused of breaking several COVID-19 rules has been cleared by the courts.

Back in February, the formerly-named “Lambda Cabaret” posted videos online of patrons violating public-health orders.

The establishment was fined by Northern Health for ignoring mask requirements and not checking vaccine cards.

The matter then went before the courts. But this week, a judge dismissed all wrongdoing due to a lack of “sufficient evidence.”

A Vancouver lawyer weighed in on the decision for CKPG.

“It was inevitable that some cases and some convictions would not stick,” Kyla Lee told CKPG.

“It’s not surprising that there are acquittals. This is because, in British Columbia, we have a very high standard both for the prosecution to continue with charges, as well as for judges to find somebody guilty.”

Lee believes this outcome likely won’t set a precedent for any other COVID-related cases.

Lambda Cabaret has since been renamed “Club 1177”

— With files from CKPG’s Caden Fanshaw.

COVID-19COVIDPrince GeorgeCOVID-19 Rulescovid-19 finesB.C. judgePrince George Nightclubclub 1177lambda cabaretPrince George nightclub COVID fines
