Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Snowfall warning issued for eastern sections of Highway 3 in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 2:08 pm
Road and weather conditions at Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The pass has an elevation of 1,781 metres (5,843 feet). View image in full screen
Road and weather conditions at Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The pass has an elevation of 1,781 metres (5,843 feet). DriveBC

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Kootenay region.

Issued by Environment Canada on Saturday morning, the warning stretches from the Boundary region to West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake in the east.

The national weather agency says a frontal system will bring snow to the Southern Interior, and that it should continue throughout the day before tapering to flurries in the evening.

Read more: Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon closed due to avalanche hazard

Along Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, snowfall amounts of 10-20 cm are expected.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Regions closer to the border, including Grand Forks, will see snowfall accumulation on the lower end of the spectrum,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Communities near Trail should see snowfall accumulation on the higher end of the spectrum.”

Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 9'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 9
Environment CanadaWeatherBC weatherTrafficBC InteriorSnowfall Warningsouthern interiorHighway 3Grand ForksKootenaystrailBoundary RegionKootenay PassPaulson Summit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers