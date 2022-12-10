Snowfall warning issued for eastern sections of Highway 3 in B.C.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Kootenay region.

Issued by Environment Canada on Saturday morning, the warning stretches from the Boundary region to West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake in the east.

The national weather agency says a frontal system will bring snow to the Southern Interior, and that it should continue throughout the day before tapering to flurries in the evening.

Along Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, snowfall amounts of 10-20 cm are expected.

“Regions closer to the border, including Grand Forks, will see snowfall accumulation on the lower end of the spectrum,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Communities near Trail should see snowfall accumulation on the higher end of the spectrum.”

Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.