Canada

Flames lose 3-1 to Blue Jackets in 1st game against Gaudreau since he left Calgary

By Nicole Kraft The Associated Press
Posted December 9, 2022 9:58 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak.

READ MORE: Johnny Gaudreau leaving Calgary for Columbus as star forward signs with Blue Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 21 shots.

Michael Stone scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots in his first start after sitting out three games. The Flames had won three in a row.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames overcome rough start to win 5-3 over Minnesota Wild on Wednesday

Laine opened the scoring at 1:02 of the first period and Robinson made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 2:52 of the second.

Playing with an extra skater, Stone cut the lead in half with 2:34 left in the third with a shot from the blue line. Kuraly sealed it, scoring an empty-netter with 24 seconds left.

READ MORE: ‘To Calgary’: Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Flames fans

The game marked the first time Johnny Gaudreau played against the Flames since signing a contract with the Blue Jackets in the off-season.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau, right, carries the puck across the blue line past Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. View image in full screen
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau, right, carries the puck across the blue line past Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

