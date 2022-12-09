Flames lose 3-1 to Blue Jackets in 1st game against Gaudreau since he left Calgary

Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 21 shots.
Michael Stone scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots in his first start after sitting out three games. The Flames had won three in a row.
Laine opened the scoring at 1:02 of the first period and Robinson made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 2:52 of the second.
Playing with an extra skater, Stone cut the lead in half with 2:34 left in the third with a shot from the blue line. Kuraly sealed it, scoring an empty-netter with 24 seconds left.
The game marked the first time Johnny Gaudreau played against the Flames since signing a contract with the Blue Jackets in the off-season.
