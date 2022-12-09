Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

See more sharing options

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice.

The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season.

