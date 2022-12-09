SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall suspended for one game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 9, 2022 8:17 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Remembering a trailblazer: NHL legend Börje Salming dies at 71'
Remembering a trailblazer: NHL legend Börje Salming dies at 71

The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto’s 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near cenrer ice.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers