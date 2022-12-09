Canadian speedskaters earn men’s team pursuit silver in Calgary World Cup

See more sharing options

Canada claimed men’s team pursuit silver on the opening day of World Cup speedskating Friday.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., Montreal’s Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Toronto’s Hayden Mayeur finished second just over half a second behind the United States at the Olympic Oval.

The trio claimed Canada’s first medal in the event this season. Norway was third.

Norway’s Ragne Wiklund won the women’s 3,000 metres with Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin the top Canadian in fourth just over half a second off the podium

Dutchwomen Marijke Groenewoud and Antoinette Rijpma – de Jong finished second and third respectively.

Reigning Olympic gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and bronze medallist Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa skating in the final pairing were seventh and 11th respectively.

Wesly Dijs of the Netherlands took the men’s 1,500 metres ahead of runner-up Zhongyan Ning of China and countryman Kjeld Nuis in third.

Howe was sixth. The 22-year-old Canadian continues to lead the season standings in the distance after a victory and a runner-up result in his first two races this season.

South Korea’s Min-Sun Kim won the women’s 500 metres.

Vanessa Herzog of Austria placed second and Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands was third.

The women’s 1,500 and team pursuit, and the men’s 500 and 5,000 metres are Saturday.

Racing concludes Sunday followed by another three-day World Cup next week in Calgary.