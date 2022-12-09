Brockville, Ont. woman falls victim to ‘distraction theft,’ police say

A Brockville woman is out over $2,000 after what police describe as a distraction theft.
Police say it happened in the Brockville Canadian Tire parking lot Wednesday afternoon.
Two men allegedly approached a woman and told her there was a problem with her car.
While the victim was checking her car with one of the men, the other got into the vehicle and allegedly took her wallet, which contained $700 in cash along with credit and debit cards.
The thieves also made a $1,500 withdrawal from the victim’s bank account.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville police.
