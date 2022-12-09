Menu

Canada

Brockville, Ont. woman falls victim to ‘distraction theft,’ police say

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 4:18 pm
Stock Photo.
Stock Photo. Global Kingston

A Brockville woman is out over $2,000 after what police describe as a distraction theft.

Police say it happened in the Brockville Canadian Tire parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Two men allegedly approached a woman and told her there was a problem with her car.

While the victim was checking her car with one of the men, the other got into the vehicle and allegedly took her wallet, which contained $700 in cash along with credit and debit cards.

The thieves also made a $1,500 withdrawal from the victim’s bank account.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville police.

