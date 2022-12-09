Brockville, Ont. woman falls victim to ‘distraction theft,’ police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Brockville woman is out over $2,000 after what police describe as a distraction theft.

Police say it happened in the Brockville Canadian Tire parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Two men allegedly approached a woman and told her there was a problem with her car.

While the victim was checking her car with one of the men, the other got into the vehicle and allegedly took her wallet, which contained $700 in cash along with credit and debit cards.

The thieves also made a $1,500 withdrawal from the victim’s bank account.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville police.

Story continues below advertisement