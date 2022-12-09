Menu

Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health to offer flu, cold and COVID-19 clinics in Picton

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 3:57 pm
The Hastings Prince Edward health unit has opened a flu, cold and COVID clinic in Picton. View image in full screen
The Hastings Prince Edward health unit has opened a flu, cold and COVID clinic in Picton. CKWS TV

Those in Picton, Ont., looking for help treating the seasonal infections present this time of year now have a place to visit.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has announced it is expanding its COVID, Cold and Flu clinics to Picton, adding to its clinics in Belleville and Trenton.

The new clinic will be located at 35 Bridge St. Suite 1 in Picton from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

“This model of care helps to ensure that patients, especially those who are unable to access their primary care provider or those who don’t have one, get the right care, in the right place at the right time, while preserving hospital resources for those who need emergency care,” a Hastings Prince Edward Public Health news release stated.

