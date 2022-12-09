Menu

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. woman accused of injuring ex-boyfriend with car during argument

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 1:43 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News

A 30-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., woman turned herself in to police custody following an alleged assault with a car in the city.

Read more: 1 person dead in Lucan-Biddulph serious collision on Thursday

Police say a warrant was issued for her arrest after she was accused of injuring her ex-boyfriend with her car during an argument earlier this week.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

