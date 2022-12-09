St. Thomas, Ont. woman accused of injuring ex-boyfriend with car during argument

See more sharing options

A 30-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., woman turned herself in to police custody following an alleged assault with a car in the city.

Police say a warrant was issued for her arrest after she was accused of injuring her ex-boyfriend with her car during an argument earlier this week.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.