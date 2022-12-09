19-year-old woman dies in hospital after stabbing outside Oshawa bar

A 19-year-old woman who was stabbed outside of an Oshawa bar last weekend has died in hospital, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a bar near Park Road South and Malaga Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Pickering resident Teil-lyn Cook was located with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
She later died, police said Friday, marking Durham Region’s 15th homicide of the year.
Read more: Woman, 19, stabbed at Oshawa bar remains in critical condition, police say
Police previously said suspects fled in a black pickup truck before officers arrived.
-
Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disease: ‘It’s been really difficult for me’
-
House-sitters beware: Your trip could end at a border crossing
A police spokesperson told Global News Friday that one or more suspects remain outstanding. The spokesperson said they can’t confirm how many suspects there may be, however, and said investigators are still seeking more information.
Anyone with information or who has images or videos from the bar on the night of the stabbing is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments