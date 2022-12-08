Menu

Canada

Supporters in Dartmouth, N.S. demand better health care for veterans

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 4:50 pm
Rally in Nova Scotia calls for better health-care for veterans
Advocates for veterans took to the street in Dartmouth to call on the government to address wait times in care. They say it’s important for those who served their country to get the help they deserve when they need it. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.

Advocates took to the street in Dartmouth, N.S., this week to call on the federal government to do more to help veterans. Their voices rang out in the pouring rain in support of those who have served the country.

A major concern raised was the probe by Veterans Affairs Canada into medically assisted death. An investigation was sparked after Global News uncovered a case involving a service agent and a veteran in August.

Read more: Assisted dying incident puts Veterans Affairs’ mental health supports in doubt, advocates say

Peter Stoffer, the chair of the Legal Assistance Foundation, says many are worried about the care being offered, especially in light of the recent investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada.

The department has confirmed what it has deemed four “inappropriate” discussions around medical assistance in dying (MAID) involving a former employee.

“You do not call Veterans Affairs in your time of crisis and then be offered assistance in death services,” says Stoffer, who spoke at Thursday’s demonstration. “Because that is wrong. They’re there to help and not the other way around”

‘No indication’ medically-assisted death offered to Canadian veteran, deputy minister says

The department has reviewed more than 400,000 files to determine how many veterans have been offered MAID.

Steven Harris with Veterans Affairs says he doesn’t want people to be afraid to reach out for help.

“We help a great deal of veterans who are in either physical or mental distress,” Harris says. “We help them access benefits, we help them access treatment. We want to make sure they continue to come forward to us, to seek assistance, to seek help.”

He adds that wait times still aren’t where they would like to see them, but the average is down to 28 weeks.

Read more: Veterans affairs minister says no more assisted dying cases found despite new claims

But advocates say for some it’s much longer.

“That wait time is critical. Months and years are unacceptable for human beings that are in physical pain, experiencing mental health issues, and crisis,” says veteran Dennis Manuge, who attended the demonstration.

Rollie Lawless, the president of the Veterans Memorial Medical Centre Society, who was also at the demonstration, says it’s important to remember good care can save lives.

“So how do you care for veterans? You give them the respect they deserve, you give them the link to the health care they deserve, and you give them hope,” Lawless says.

The group was also protesting over the privatization of some veterans’ services.

RCMPMilitaryVeteransCanadian ForcesVeterans Affairsmedically-assisted deathMAIDVeterans Affairs Canadamedical assistance in dyingVETERAN ASSISTED DYING VETERAN ASSISTED DYING OFFER
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

