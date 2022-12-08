Supporters in Dartmouth, N.S. demand better health care for veterans

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates took to the street in Dartmouth, N.S., this week to call on the federal government to do more to help veterans. Their voices rang out in the pouring rain in support of those who have served the country.

A major concern raised was the probe by Veterans Affairs Canada into medically assisted death. An investigation was sparked after Global News uncovered a case involving a service agent and a veteran in August.

Peter Stoffer, the chair of the Legal Assistance Foundation, says many are worried about the care being offered, especially in light of the recent investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada.

The department has confirmed what it has deemed four “inappropriate” discussions around medical assistance in dying (MAID) involving a former employee.

“You do not call Veterans Affairs in your time of crisis and then be offered assistance in death services,” says Stoffer, who spoke at Thursday’s demonstration. “Because that is wrong. They’re there to help and not the other way around”

The department has reviewed more than 400,000 files to determine how many veterans have been offered MAID.

Steven Harris with Veterans Affairs says he doesn’t want people to be afraid to reach out for help.

“We help a great deal of veterans who are in either physical or mental distress,” Harris says. “We help them access benefits, we help them access treatment. We want to make sure they continue to come forward to us, to seek assistance, to seek help.”

He adds that wait times still aren’t where they would like to see them, but the average is down to 28 weeks.

But advocates say for some it’s much longer.

“That wait time is critical. Months and years are unacceptable for human beings that are in physical pain, experiencing mental health issues, and crisis,” says veteran Dennis Manuge, who attended the demonstration.

Rollie Lawless, the president of the Veterans Memorial Medical Centre Society, who was also at the demonstration, says it’s important to remember good care can save lives.

“So how do you care for veterans? You give them the respect they deserve, you give them the link to the health care they deserve, and you give them hope,” Lawless says.

The group was also protesting over the privatization of some veterans’ services.