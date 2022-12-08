Lululemon shares down in holiday quarter as consumers curb spending

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lululemon Athletica LULU.O forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as shoppers curb spending on higher-priced clothing and accessories due to decades-high inflation, sending its shares down 10%.

High inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a recession in the United States has resulted in a shift in consumer spending impacting the sales of apparel and sportswear as cash-strapped consumers focus on essentials.

People are restricting themselves from splurging on higher-priced products denting sales at companies like Lululemon that has been raising prices on its products to offset higher freight charges.

Lululemon, however, raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts and beat third-quarter revenue estimates.

Story continues below advertisement

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $2.61 billion and $2.66 billion, compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lululemon sees fourth-quarter profit between $4.20 and $4.30 per share, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $4.30 per share.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)