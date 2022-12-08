Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia finance minister defends spending process flagged by auditor general

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s auditor general calls provincial government ‘offside,’ despite clear audit'
Nova Scotia’s auditor general calls provincial government ‘offside,’ despite clear audit
For the 22nd year in a row, Nova Scotia’s auditor general has delivered a “clear audit opinion” to the Nova Scotia government. Although Kim Adair said financials are rebounding to pre-COVID levels, she has criticized the province’s transparency when it comes to budget overruns. Callum Smith has the story.

Nova Scotia’s finance minister says he doesn’t see the need for the provincial legislature to debate extra spending by provincial departments because the money will already have been spent.

Allan MacMaster was responding to a report this week from the province’s auditor general that accused the government of lacking accountability and transparency.

Kim Adair said Nova Scotia is unique in Canada with legislation that has allowed governments to approve $4.7 billion in extra spending over the last 10 years without being subjected to a review or approval by the legislature.

MacMaster says the government is open and accountable because it is required to deliver two fiscal updates a year, and any further oversight by the legislature would occur “after the fact.”

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says MacMaster’s response is troubling and stands in contrast to complaints raised by the Tories about a lack of oversight around spending when they were in opposition.

Adair’s report says additional appropriations that totalled $263 million in 2012-13 had more than tripled to $896 million in 2021-22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.

